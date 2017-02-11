Governor uses broad definition to claim $2B in cuts, savings

1:49 George, an 8-week-old Lab Mix, steals hearts on UberPUPPIES Day Pause

2:45 Somali refugees settle into their new home in Kansas City

1:56 Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline

1:30 Helmet cam footage captures firefighter battling blaze

0:46 KC area fire departments fight grass fires in Overland Park

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

0:53 Five things to know about Royals pitcher Jason Hammel

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial