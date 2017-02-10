Lawmaker proposes boosting studded tire tax from $5 to $75

2:39 KU guard Devonte' Graham: 'We get everybody's best shot' Pause

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback talks Kansas education funding

3:05 Zoo keeps a close watch on animals during cold weather

3:09 This stained-glass window will be the centerpiece for Resurrection Church's new sanctuary

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

1:24 New Orleans tornado tears through warehouse

1:56 Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline

0:37 Audio: John Dorsey on Chiefs keeping Jamaal Charles

0:38 Visit KC unveils 'That's how we do Kansas City' at annual meeting