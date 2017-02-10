National & International

Lawmaker proposes boosting studded tire tax from $5 to $75

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

An Anchorage state senator has introduced a bill to increase the state tax on studded snow tires.

Republican Cathy Giessel (GEE-sel) tells Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2kupDYV) that studded tires contribute significantly to ruts that damage Alaska roads.

The measure introduced Monday would increase the state tax for each studded tire from $5 to $75.

That means the tax for a set of four tires would increase from $20 to $300.

Giessel in her sponsor statement says maintenance comes at a cost and that driving with studded tires is choice.

She says the Alaska Department of Transportation estimates that repairing a two-lane road from ruts costs $1 million per mile.

Giessel says technological advances have made winter tires without studs "just about" as effective for stopping.

