Ice jam breaks, allowing some Idaho flood waters to recede

2:45 Somali refugees settle into their new home in Kansas City Pause

1:56 Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline

1:29 Taps at the Tower commemorates start of World War I

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

1:32 Triple homicide investigation in Kansas City

0:46 KC area fire departments fight grass fires in Overland Park

1:49 George, an 8-week-old Lab Mix, steals hearts on UberPUPPIES Day

1:55 Inside the Nelson-Atkins Museum: The Science of Art Conservation

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week