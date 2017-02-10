Sacrificing California spillway may avoid emergency releases

1:49 George, an 8-week-old Lab Mix, steals hearts on UberPUPPIES Day Pause

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

1:55 Inside the Nelson-Atkins Museum: The Science of Art Conservation

0:53 Five things to know about Royals pitcher Jason Hammel

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

1:56 Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying

2:39 KU guard Devonte' Graham: 'We get everybody's best shot'