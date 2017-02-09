Alaska regulators raid pot stores over oil sales

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial Pause

0:54 Two men found shot to death in Kansas City, Kan.

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law

2:07 Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil

0:38 Visit KC unveils 'That's how we do Kansas City' at annual meeting

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

2:07 Somali refugees finally arrive at new home in Kansas City