The Latest: Chaffetz defends not investigating Trump taxes

The Latest on U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz's visit home in Utah(all times local):
8:05 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz told a packed auditorium that he wishes Donald Trump had released his tax returns, but it is not required under the law.
The statement came Thursday evening after a woman attending a town hall asked the Republican congressman why he hasn't opened up an investigation into the president's taxes.
The chairman of the House Oversight Committee's statement was met by boos and people holding up red signs that said, "DISAGREE" in a high school in a Salt Lake City suburb.
Chaffetz faced a litany of sharp questions and screams from a crowd of people who grilled him on everything from President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act to the Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah.
___
7:15 p.m.
Hundreds of people chanted, "Vote him out," as they tried to get into a packed town hall with U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
One woman was arrested and put into handcuffs on Thursday evening at a high school in a Salt Lake City suburb.
At the same time, the many people crowded inside the auditorium stood up and chanted, "Let them in."
Chaffetz is expected to face some sharp questions during the town hall from frustrated constituents.
___
6:20 p.m.
Hundreds of people lined up early for a town hall with U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, many holding signs criticizing the congressman's push to repeal the newly-named Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah.
The main complaints among the crowd Thursday at a high school in a Salt Lake City suburb were that the Republican congressman is not doing what is best for the state's natural resources and that he needs to investigate President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
Holly Cobb Robinson from Salt Lake City says repealing the monument would result in more drilling and mining for coal, which would destroy the land.
Chaffetz is expected to face some sharp questions during the town hall from constituents who are frustrated about his refusal to investigate Trump.
___
3:55 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz says the plan from Republicans in Congress to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act should give more power back to the states, cover pre-existing conditions and allow someone to remain on a parent's health insurance until age 26.
Chaffetz told members of Utah's Republican-controlled Legislature on Thursday that there are dozens of parts of the act that need to be replaced, but many of those changes will likely simply involve "pushing that duty and obligation back to the states."
Chaffetz says that during a meeting this week with President Donald Trump, he urged the president to turn Medicaid into a "block grant" lump sum payments sent to states.
___
2:40 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he's hopeful President Donald Trump will repeal the newly-named Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah.
Chaffetz told Utah lawmakers on Thursday that when he brought it up with Trump during a meeting at the White House this week, the president also brought up Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.
He did not say whether the president indicated whether he would repeal or adjust either monument, both of which Utah Republicans say are overly broad.
Chaffetz says Trump's Interior Secretary nominee, U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana, wants to see Bears Ears before making any commitments about what, if anything, the Trump administration will do. Chaffetz say he hopes Zinke will visit soon after he's confirmed.
___
2:25 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz says people coming to the United States from countries like Libya and Syria need to be vetted but there's a "spin that sometimes gets put on it that we're anti-Muslim."
Chaffetz did not directly mention President Donald Trump's travel ban while speaking to Utah lawmakers Thursday but said it would be wrong to impose a "religious litmus test" on those coming to America and he would speak out if that ever happened.
The Republican congressman told lawmakers that as Mormons, "we should know a few things about being a religious minority," and should reach out to Muslims.
Chaffetz and most legislators belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Chaffetz says Utah need sot do a better job embracing its Muslim community, saying they were "people that have been vetted."
___
10:15 a.m.
U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz says President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations was rushed but he thinks it singles out "the right countries" and doesn't target people based on their religion.
Chaffetz made the comments after meeting with a dozen Muslim leaders in Salt Lake City Wednesday night.
Muslim leaders told the Republican congressmen that the 18 to 36 month screening process refugees already go through is not an issue. Islamic Society of Greater Salt Lake president Dr. Salman Masud told the congressman that Trump's policy was not vetted.
Chaffetz says there are people from every religion seeking to come to the U.S "and do us harm" but the process of welcoming immigrants and refugees to the country could be improved. He says if Trump imposes a "religious litmus test," he'll push back.
Comments