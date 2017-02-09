Trump shows interest in privatizing air traffic control

0:37 Audio: John Dorsey on Chiefs keeping Jamaal Charles Pause

1:00 Audio: John Dorsey on his future with Chiefs

0:41 Former Blue Springs South star Connor Harris on his Senior Bowl experience

0:57 PETA protests Hallmark's use of chimpanzees in greeting cards

3:41 Elizabeth Warren silenced on the Senate floor

2:07 Somali refugees finally arrive at new home in Kansas City

4:22 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel puts on the Royals jersey

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

2:12 From CDs to fiber: AT&T exec talks about how the internet is evolving