West Virginia editorial roundup

Recent editorials from West Virginia newspapers:
___
Feb. 5
The Beckley Register-Herald on state Senate President Mitch Carmichael:
Senate President Mitch Carmichael is going to need all of the backroom political skill and retail campaign charm developed over his 16 years in the legislature to help this state to a better place. The road ahead is as treacherous as a drive around a West Virginia mountain during an ice storm.
In short, the budget is a mess — and it is getting worse.
Revenue shortfalls caused by the evaporation of coal severance taxes and consumer spending have left the state with budget deficits of $123 million this fiscal year, a projected $500 million next year and an even more depth defying $700 million the year after next.
If you suffer from vertigo, be advised to step away from the abyss. That's a lot of bucket to fill. Cutting state expenditures enough to match those shortfalls? That dog won't hunt.
This state has forever relied on the health of the coal industry to fund government services. For decades, we put all of our eggs in that basket. The current revenue shortfall in addition to many of the ills that plague this state are a direct reflection on just how seriously troubled the coal industry is.
Just cup your hand to an ear and give the night air a listen. Not as many coal trains running these days.
And if the absence of the clickety-clack of coal cars on the tracks doesn't keep you up at night, just know that the share of electrical generation from renewable energy sources is growing.
Guess what? Technological advancements are not going away. Just the opposite. Ask any coal miner displaced over the past several decades by machines that could extract minerals from the mines more safely and efficiently than the best crew underground.
Innovative minds have already taken their ideas from the drawing boards to the production line, creating solar shingles for rooftops and solar collectors that can turn highways all across our country into ubiquitous — and inexpensive — sources of energy.
About the only consolation we have here in the shadow of King Coal is that you can collect as much solar, wind and biomass energy as you want, but it won't produce one beam of steel.
Still, it's way past time for this state to diversify its economy.
And Sen. Carmichael gets that.
At the West Virginia Associated Press "Legislative Lookahead" on Friday, Carmichael said:
? He favored a bonding program that would rebuild the state's infrastructure — and, in the process, create jobs and economic activity.
? He favors approval of medical marijuana that by some estimates would generate $45 million annually in tax receipts. That, too, would create new business and employment opportunities and — as a bonus — decrease the cost of drug enforcement.
? Carmichael is opposed to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act that has curtailed commerce in other states that have passed similar short-sighted, discriminatory laws.
While we question the senator's attraction to eliminating the state's income tax in favor of a consumption tax, we believe Carmichael is well intentioned.
Plus, he makes himself available to the press and, by extension, the people of the Mountain State.
In the meantime, cuts to services are coming, folks. They will be deep and they will be painful. If you think the planned reductions by the Raleigh County School District are tough to stomach — 92 staff positions including 33 teachers — well, step away from the ledge. You ain't seen nothing yet.
We believe, taxes — aimed at those who can afford to share a bit more of their wealth — will be necessary in the short term to help bridge a safer road to travel in the future.
Online: http://www.register-herald.com/
___
Feb. 6
The Intelligencer of Wheeling on why the state should find more ways to save money:
Jim Justice has been governor of West Virginia for less than a month. Yet during that time, three state agencies suddenly have found they don't need as many cars and trucks as they have, courtesy of taxpayers.
Justice himself led the way, announcing a couple of days after taking office that the governor's staff would be returning five vehicles to the state motor pool.
Then the Department of Environmental Protection said it would eliminate 35 vehicles. Soon after, the Division of Corrections said the same thing about 45 vehicles.
Last week, the Division of Highways announced it will auction off 122 vehicles this spring and fall. More efficient use will be made of cars and trucks remaining in the DOH fleet.
In just a few weeks, state agencies have become suddenly more conscious of the cost to taxpayers of their vehicles. More than 200 are being eliminated.
One can anticipate eagerly how many more cars and trucks will be cut once the Department of Health and Human Resources, one of the giants of state government, "gets religion" on its fleet.
Agencies making the vehicle announcements did not suddenly find themselves with less need of transportation. For one reason or another — and that reason undoubtedly is Jim Justice — they are taking cost control more seriously.
State vehicles are just the tip of the iceberg. Justice should keep pushing the gigantic state bureaucracy to find more and more ways to reduce spending.
For years, a mentality of "it can't be done" prevailed in Charleston. It's long past time for that to change.
Online: http://www.theintelligencer.net/
___
Feb. 6
The Inter-Mountain of Elkins on "limited video lottery:"
While revenue from some forms of legalized gambling in West Virginia has plummeted during the past several years, the take from "limited video lottery" machines has remained remarkably stable.
LVL devices are the electronic versions of slot machines that can be found in private clubs, bars, convenience stores and similar outlets throughout the state. In fiscal 2007, LVL raked in $397 million in revenue.
Ten years later, during the fiscal year that ended last June 30, LVL brought in $360 million.
Some LVL operators say they could make more for the state and, not incidentally, themselves if the state would allow them to have more gambling machines.
Well, why not? Limits on the number of LVL machines, five in most locations, may have made sense at some time. They do not, now.
Efforts were made last year to allow LVL operators to have more gambling machines. But, amid the crush of other business, legislators did not approve the change.
Reportedly, a bill allowing at least some operators to have seven machines per location will be introduced when legislators go into session next week. It should be approved.
It is unlikely they would bring in much additional income for the state — but given West Virginia's fiscal woes, every little bit helps.
Online: http://www.theintermountain.com/
