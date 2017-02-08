National & International

February 8, 2017 4:51 AM

Library closed due to Illinois budget woes to reopen

The Associated Press
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill.

Illinois Community College Board money will reopen an East St. Louis library that was closed due to the state's lack of a budget.

The Belleville News Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2jZlWOB ) that the East St. Louis Higher Education Campus' library shelves were closed for the last six months. However, the library has reopened as a learning resource center thanks to community college board funding. The facility will be available for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville students and the public.

Johanna Wharton oversees the library for SIU-Edwardsville's East St. Louis Center Workforce Development and Strategic Partnerships. She called its closure "a tremendous loss for the community."

Wharton says she hopes the center becomes a hub for education and career exploration.

Related content

National & International

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos