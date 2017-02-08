Ethics commission to investigate city official complaints

The Rhode Island Ethics Commission has decided there is probable cause to investigate two complaints against a Warwick city councilwoman that allege she and her husband used a nonprofit organization to avoid paying taxes.
The commission on Tuesday authorized the investigation into complaints filed by retired Providence police officer and Warwick resident John Simoneau Sr. against Ward 6 Councilwoman Donna Travis. Probable cause doesn't indicate guilt, but involves the threshold of evidence needed for the commission to investigate.
The complaints allege Travis "failed to disclose" her own and her husband's involvement in nonprofit organizations on her 2015 financial statement to the commission.
Travis' lawyer has said Travis had asked to amend the form, acknowledging she had failed to disclose her involvement.
