The Latest: Tribe plans legal fight to stop pipeline

1:49 Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as secretary of education Pause

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

2:47 Bill Self says Kansas State crowd's energy helped Kansas win