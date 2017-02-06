South Carolinian stuck in Iran relieved to return home

A South Carolina resident who has been stuck in Iran following President Trump's executive order limiting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries says she "just wants to get back to a normal life" in the country she's made her home.
Nazanin Zinouri was greeted Monday at the Greenville-area airport with kisses from her dog Dexter and well-wishers holding signs reading "Welcome Home."
The 29-year-old Clemson University graduate says it's "amazing" to be back following weeks of fear that all she's worked for since moving to the U.S. in 2010 would be taken away.
The Iranian citizen was among those caught up in the chaos surrounding Trump's Jan. 20 order. She had flown to Iran to visit family but was barred from getting on a plane in Dubai.
