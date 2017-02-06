Israel passes law legalizing thousands of settlement homes

2:28 Art Deco historic design continues for Hotel Phillips Pause

2:57 Memorable Super Bowl ad brands that opted out of Super Bowl 51

3:05 Zoo keeps a close watch on animals during cold weather

0:39 Dash cam captures meteor lighting up the sky in Midwest

2:42 Children's Mercy freezes Jhayliegh Rosales' ovarian tissue for the future

1:57 Education secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

4:24 Brad Loos delivers halftime speech at #RallyforRhyan game

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal