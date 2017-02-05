Bills aim to beef up oil transportation safety

2:44 Protests disrupt town-hall meeting on immigration hosted by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver Pause

2:42 Children's Mercy freezes Jhayliegh Rosales' ovarian tissue for the future

1:31 Ten people, including six children, escape house fire in Kansas City, Kan.

2:50 The sad, final chapter of Metro North Mall

1:46 Tiny houses to shelter homeless veterans

2:31 U.S. Rep Emanuel Cleaver talks about changes to immigration policy

2:29 ReStart helps KC’s homeless come in from the cold

1:08 Implosion brings down CenturyLink office building in Overland Park

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide