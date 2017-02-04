South Sioux City to pay hotel for families whose homes smell

6:36 Analysis: Iowa State 92, Kansas 89 (OT) Pause

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team

10:34 Analysis: Kansas 73, Baylor 68

3:37 KU coach Bill Self on Carlton Bragg

4:01 Kansas City home for refugees remains empty after travel ban

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

1:56 Spicer: 'The Dodd-Frank act is a disastrous policy'