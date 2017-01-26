Wednesday's Sports in Brief

1:33 Meet Sophie Schneider, NFL Play 60's Super Kid winner Pause

1:35 Trump transition team member: Wall will get built

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral