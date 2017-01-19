Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas

1:45 Deep Background: Automated cars at CES 2017 Pause

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

1:20 Texas mother and daughter heading to DC during inauguration

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters