US files trade complaint targeting China's aluminum industry

1:29 Ozobot makes programming as easy as coloring Pause

1:35 STEMI wants more people to get into S.T.E.M.

2:57 SAM Labs makes programming fun for kids

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff

2:19 Fan's Shawnee man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab