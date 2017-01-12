Florida could boost financial aid for college students

Top Republicans in the Florida Senate are moving ahead with an ambitious proposal to boost the amount of financial aid for college students.
Sen. Bill Galvano on Wednesday filed a bill that would cover 100 percent of all tuition costs for top performing high school students who attend a university or college in the state. Senate President Joe Negron has said for several months he wants to beef up the state's popular Bright Futures scholarship program.
Florida used to pay 100 percent of tuition costs for those who were eligible for the top Bright Futures scholarship. But state legislators scaled back the merit-based financial aid program during the height of the Great Recession.
It's unclear, however, if House Republicans will back Negron's proposal during the session that starts in March.
Comments