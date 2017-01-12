Chargers leaving San Diego for Los Angeles

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff Pause

2:19 Fan's Shawnee man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:00 Kansas City motorist shot while trying to give money to homeless man

1:51 Trump CIA pick Mike Pompeo lists Russia as a threat during confirmation hearing