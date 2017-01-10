Euro 2016 generated 1.2 billion-euro boost for France

0:45 Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: 'What happened in the regular season is of little importance' Pause

3:12 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Kansas City gets set to face Steelers

2:19 Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season

0:28 Steelers' James Harrison on Chiefs: 'We played them this year? Didn't know'

1:25 Clark Hunt addresses Chiefs protesting the national anthem

2:50 Lamar Hunt statue outside Arrowhead Stadium is dedicated

1:14 That one time a Star reporter spotted Lamar Hunt a loan

3:03 Missouri's new governor and first lady dance at Inaugural Ball

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes