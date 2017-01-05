National & International

January 5, 2017 9:31 AM

Long-term mortgage rates fall, breaking 9-week rise

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

After nine straight weeks of increases, long-term US mortgage rates fell this week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans declined to an average 4.20 percent from 4.32 percent last week. That was still sharply higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.97 percent.

The average for a 15-year mortgage eased to 3.44 percent from 3.55 percent last week.

Related content

National & International

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Raw video: Accident on I-435 and Roe

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos