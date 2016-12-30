The Latest: Russia FM suggests expelling US diplomats

1:40 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Gap and power running plays are key Pause

1:11 Chiefs Andy Reid talks Tyler Bray after final pre-season game

2:33 Donald Trump's White House staff picks so far

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

43:10 KUHoops.com live chat from Johnny's West in Lawrence

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

0:31 Wellsville house fire kills 6-year-old boy

3:01 UMKC volleyball player and recent mom thrives after having a baby