Wednesday's Sports in Brief

1:50 Backstage at Cirque Du Soleil and 'OVO' at the Sprint Center Pause

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:51 K-State gets 200th win for Bill Snyder

2:17 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Last Chargers game in San Diego?

2:33 Donald Trump's White House staff picks so far

43:10 KUHoops.com live chat from Johnny's West in Lawrence

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

44:22 Facebook Live: Chiefs chat with Sam Mellinger and Terez Paylor