Walking on life support

Zei Uwadia, 16, is the first patient at Children’s Mercy Hospital to walk on ECMO, a form of life support that pumps blood from her heart, oxygenates it, then pumps it back in her body. Zei’s lungs failed in October for unexplained reasons.
Andy Marso
Kansas Citians feel the wrath of the flu

Health Care

Kansas Citians feel the wrath of the flu

This is the worst flu season the country has seen in years and many in the Kansas City area have not escaped the influenza A and B viruses. Despite being cautious, local residents, Jessica Cunningham and her son, Callan, 2, Mark Van Baale, 43, and