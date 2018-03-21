Walking on life support

Zei Uwadia, 16, is the first patient at Children’s Mercy Hospital to walk on ECMO, a form of life support that pumps blood from her heart, oxygenates it, then pumps it back in her body. Zei’s lungs failed in October for unexplained reasons.
This is the worst flu season the country has seen in years and many in the Kansas City area have not escaped the influenza A and B viruses. Despite being cautious, local residents, Jessica Cunningham and her son, Callan, 2, Mark Van Baale, 43, and
Kansas made a number of changes since 2015 meant to make the Medicaid eligibility process more efficient. Advocates for the elderly say the state instead set up a maze that seniors are getting lost in.
During a round table on health care Feb. 9. 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill reflected on her mother's reliance on pain medication before she passed away in 2012. McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, has led an in
Nursing homes across the United States routinely give anti-psychotic drugs to residents with dementia to control their behavior, despite regulatory prohibitions on this misuse of drugs as “chemical restraints."
Step Therapy caused delays in starting treatment for Overland Park multiple sclerosis patient Daniel Ford, and his wife Gayle Taylor-Ford has been testifying in Topeka to help change the rules governing Step Therapy.