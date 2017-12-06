Statutory rape alleged in emergency suspension of KC doctor’s license

A Missouri oversight board issued an emergency suspension of a Kansas City doctor this week, saying the doctor committed statutory rape by having sex with a patient who was 16.
In a Dec. 4 order the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts alleged that Blake H. Donaldson committed several sexual acts with the patient from Aug. 19, 2014, to Oct. 17, 2014, when the patient was below the age of legal consent.
Donaldson’s attorney, Lance Loewenstein, said Donaldson denies the allegations and intends to fight the suspension, which Loewenstein said was handed down with “zero due process.”
“Dr. Donaldson categorically denies (sexual) contact and has done so repeatedly with the investigators,” Loewenstein said.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Jan. 5 before the board of healing arts in Jefferson City.
Loewenstein said the emergency suspension was based largely on an affidavit from a Platte County Sheriff’s Office officer and said if the officer truly believed what she alleged in the affidavit she would have arrested Donaldson.
“Has there been a criminal charge or an arrest or a conviction or anything? And the answer is no,” Loewenstein said.
The Star left a message seeking comment with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
The sex acts outlined in the board’s order before the patient turned 17 would constitute a felony.
The board’s order also says Donaldson continued the sexual contact for more than a year after the patient turned 17, which would be a breach of medical ethics subject to discipline by the board.
“The Board argues that Donaldson’s engaging in sexual conduct with a patient, especially a minor, is harmful to both the mental and physical health of the patient,” the order says.
Donaldson first started seeing the patient when the patient was 14, according to the order.
Donaldson practiced at Primary Care North, an office in Kansas City, North, at 5861 NW 72nd St. A phone call to the office Wednesday yielded a voice recording that said “as of Dec. 4, 2017, Dr. Donaldson is out of the office attending to a personal matter. His return is indefinite.”
“At this time, all future appointments are canceled,” the recording said.
