Decorative contact lenses could make Halloween scarier — for those who wear them

A risky Haloween for your eyes? Spooky, colorful and weird contact lenses are widely available online. U.S. law requires sellers to get a prescription to sell any contact lenses, including decorative lenses that don't correct the wearer's vision. A correct fit and proper care reduce risks of damage to your eyes. Spooky, colorful and weird contact lenses are widely available online. U.S. law requires sellers to get a prescription to sell any contact lenses, including decorative lenses that don't correct the wearer's vision. A correct fit and proper care reduce risks of damage to your eyes. David Pulliam The Kansas City Star

