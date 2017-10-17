Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group is looking to add 500 jobs at its Overland Park location and will host a job fair there Wednesday.
Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group is looking to add 500 jobs at its Overland Park location and will host a job fair there Wednesday. DAWN VILLELLA BLOOMBERG NEWS
Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group is looking to add 500 jobs at its Overland Park location and will host a job fair there Wednesday. DAWN VILLELLA BLOOMBERG NEWS

Health Care

Job fair Wednesday in Overland Park for company looking to add 500 workers

By Andy Marso

amarso@kcstar.com

October 17, 2017 11:52 AM

UnitedHealth Group will host a job fair 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at its 6860 West 115th St. location in Overland Park as the company looks to add 500 jobs.

The Minnesota-based company will be looking for candidates to work at two subsidiaries: UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest private health insurer and OptumRx, a pharmacy benefits management organization.

According to a news release, the new full-time positions include customer service representatives, nurses, pharmacy technicians and other openings in marketing, finance, sales, information technology and procurement.

Registration for the event is available at https://careers.unitedhealthgroup.com/sitecore/content/Global-2017/Data/Career-Events-Content/Registration/2017/10/2017-Oct-Overland-Park-Career-Fair

UnitedHealth currently employs 4,200 people in Kansas.

Andy Marso: 816-234-4055, @andymarso

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut.

    Health insurance navigators from across the KC metro star in a new TV commercial to promote open enrollment in the Marketplace. Trump cut advertising dollars for ACA, so local groups stepped in.

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut.

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 0:31

Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut.

Ghanaian doctor who helped daughter say goodbye to dying mother meet 1:59

Ghanaian doctor who helped daughter say goodbye to dying mother meet
What is Lupus? 1:34

What is Lupus?

View More Video