Job fair Wednesday in Overland Park for company looking to add 500 workers

UnitedHealth Group will host a job fair 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at its 6860 West 115th St. location in Overland Park as the company looks to add 500 jobs.
The Minnesota-based company will be looking for candidates to work at two subsidiaries: UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest private health insurer and OptumRx, a pharmacy benefits management organization.
According to a news release, the new full-time positions include customer service representatives, nurses, pharmacy technicians and other openings in marketing, finance, sales, information technology and procurement.
Registration for the event is available at https://careers.unitedhealthgroup.com/sitecore/content/Global-2017/Data/Career-Events-Content/Registration/2017/10/2017-Oct-Overland-Park-Career-Fair
UnitedHealth currently employs 4,200 people in Kansas.
