A hospital discharged Olathe mom’s addicted son with prescriptions for 120 opioid pills. One day later, he was dead.

Deadly mix of opiods and Xanax lead to death of former U.S. Marine Jeromy Bubacz, a former U.S. Marine with a serious lung condition, was prescribed OxyContin, oxycodone and Xanax before he overdosed and died from the combination of drugs. Jeromy Bubacz, a former U.S. Marine with a serious lung condition, was prescribed OxyContin, oxycodone and Xanax before he overdosed and died from the combination of drugs. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

