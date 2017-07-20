Former patient: Overland Park pain doctor pushed opioid, nurse asked him to lie

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Awake brain surgery can be good for you and your surgeon Pause 1:35 Heart valve replacement alternative 2:52 Opioid panel in Olathe addresses rising opioid problem 0:50 Investigation of opioid maker Insys Therapeutics reaches Kansas 1:48 Rally for health care at Sen. Jerry Moran's office 2:06 UHC grant funds community health workers 0:58 Senior Care clinic 1:47 Opposition in Kansas City to Senate health bill ramps up as vote nears 1:13 Ride 4 Gabe Stops at the Star 1:52 He belted out '80s tunes while undergoing brain surgery Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Insys Therapeutics, an Arizona-based company that produces an opioid spray, says the U.S. attorney's office in Kansas has sent it a subpoena as part of ongoing investigations into physicians connected to the company. Six Insys executives and managers were indicted in December on charges that allege they used their physician speaker program to pay kickbacks to doctors who prescribed their drug. Overland Park physician Steven Simon was among the company's top-paid physician speakers but is not part of the indictments. Jason Boatright and Andy Marso The Kansas City Star