July 17, 2017 4:24 PM

Truman Medical hires vice president to work with insurers

By Andy Marso

Truman Medical Center has hired a former Missouri state government administrator to be its liaison with insurance companies, including state Medicaid contractors.

Truman Medical announced Monday that it had named Marga Hoelscher its vice president of integrated health services and managed care. Hoelscher, who starts July 24, had previously served as administrator of the Missouri Senate’s staff and director of the staff of the Missouri House Appropriations Committee. She replaces Dmeter Dragovich.

In her new position she is charged with contracting with insurance companies, including those that administer MO HealthNet, the Missouri Medicaid program. Medicaid was the top source of coverage in Truman’s payor mix in 2015, covering 30 percent of the hospital’s patients.

