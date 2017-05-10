Health Care

Overland Park makes Medscape’s top 10 cities for doctors

Medscape, a news website for medical providers, named Overland Park the 10th best city in the United States for doctors, in rankings released Wednesday.

Minneapolis took the top spot in the rankings, which took into account “factors known to cause burnout” among doctors, like rates of malpractice filings and medical board actions, income levels, patient volume, and physician density as well as broader community factors like violent crime, divorce rates, and traffic.

Overland Park got high marks for having a low divorce rate, lots of parks and being under the jurisdiction of the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, which Medscape deemed a “less punitive medical board.”

No other cities in Kansas or Missouri made the top 25. Overland Park ranked 19th last year.

In March the website Wallethub named Kansas the fifth best state in which to practice. Missouri ranked 27th.

Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg
Mother details son’s struggle with mental illness
