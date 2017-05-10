Black & Veatch golf tournament raises $350,000 for Children’s Mercy genomics

Overland Park engineering firm Black & Veatch donated $350,000 to Children’s Mercy Hospital this week as part of a five-year commitment to provide $2.1 million for the hospital to expand its Center for Pediatric Genomic Medicine.
The funds were raised at Black & Veatch’s annual charity golf tournament. The five-year commitment, which began in 2015, aims to add childhood cancer treatments to the hospital’s genomic medicine department.
Erin Guest, the director of the cancer genomics program and oncology biorepository at Children’s Mercy, said the hospital is making progress.
“Our ability to get a research program of this caliber off the ground and chart a better course for children with cancer this quickly would not have been possible without philanthropic support from community leaders like Black & Veatch,” Guest said in a statement.
