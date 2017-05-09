KC company leading clinical trials on diabetic kidney disease

Kansas City-based Clinical Research Consultants is seeking patients for nationwide studies on two new drugs aimed at treating diabetic kidney disease.
The company will be enrolling patients for the next two months at 250 hospitals across the country, including the Kansas City VA Medical Center in Kansas City and several sites outside the metro area in Kansas and Missouri.
The trials will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of adding the two medications to regular treatment to slow the progression of diabetic kidney disease and prevent complications like heart disease or stroke.
According to Bayer, the company that developed the investigational drugs, the Kansas City area has some of the highest rates of diabetes in the country, with more than 180,000 people over 18 diagnosed with the condition.
Andy Marso: 816-234-4055, @andymarso
