Anxiety, stress, grief and other mental health concerns are on a KC conference agenda

About 250 medical and social work professionals will gather Thursday at Cerner headquarters in North Kansas City to talk about grief, anxiety, chronic pain, trauma, depression, suicide and a host of other topics that affect mental well being.
The Mental Health KC Conference 2017, sponsored by the Metropolitan Council of Community Mental Health Centers, will feature about three dozen presenters who aim to provide understanding and tactics for dealing with mental health problems.
The event is being staged in connection with national Mental Health Month in May. Information about the scheduled topics and speakers is accessible at mentalhealthkc.org.
The community council represents the public mental health system, which consists of seven independently operated Community Mental Health Centers in the Kansas City area. The centers annually serve more than 62,000 people who have mental health disorders. Professional services are offered for all ages and diagnoses.
