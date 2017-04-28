Health Care

April 28, 2017 12:52 PM

Anxiety, stress, grief and other mental health concerns are on a KC conference agenda

By Diane Stafford

stafford@kcstar.com

About 250 medical and social work professionals will gather Thursday at Cerner headquarters in North Kansas City to talk about grief, anxiety, chronic pain, trauma, depression, suicide and a host of other topics that affect mental well being.

The Mental Health KC Conference 2017, sponsored by the Metropolitan Council of Community Mental Health Centers, will feature about three dozen presenters who aim to provide understanding and tactics for dealing with mental health problems.

The event is being staged in connection with national Mental Health Month in May. Information about the scheduled topics and speakers is accessible at mentalhealthkc.org.

The community council represents the public mental health system, which consists of seven independently operated Community Mental Health Centers in the Kansas City area. The centers annually serve more than 62,000 people who have mental health disorders. Professional services are offered for all ages and diagnoses.

Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New apps can record patient's wishes in case of emergency

New apps can record patient's wishes in case of emergency 0:36

New apps can record patient's wishes in case of emergency

YMCA hires former Cerner executive: 'I think there’s a lot of great things I can do at the Y.' 1:22

YMCA hires former Cerner executive: 'I think there’s a lot of great things I can do at the Y.'
Unique class trains high school students to become EMTs 2:11

Unique class trains high school students to become EMTs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos