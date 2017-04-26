Olathe Medical center hosts open house at new birth center, NIC-U

Olathe Medical Center is hosting a public open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at its new four-story birth center and Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NIC-U) at 20333 W. 151st St. in Olathe.
The center doesn’t open to patients until May 24 but is scheduling births now. Until it opens, births will continue at the maternity ward on the 5th floor of the Olathe Medical Center’s existing building at the same address.
In addition to tours of the new birth center, Sunday’s open house event includes free bike helmets and health screenings.
Level II neonatal intensive care units provide advanced newborn care for babies born no more than eight weeks premature.
Kansas City hospitals with higher level NIC-Us include Children’s Mercy Hospital, three St. Luke’s Hospital locations, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and the University of Kansas Hospital.
Andy Marso: 816-234-4055, @andymarso
Comments