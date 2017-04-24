Health Care

April 24, 2017 11:10 AM

Kansas City clinic is seeking nasal polyp sufferers for study

By Andy Marso

A local clinic is looking for adults who suffer congestion and postnasal drip due to nasal polyps for a new drug trial.

The trial is for a Sanofi Pasteur medication and will take place at The Center for Pharmaceutical Research at 1010 Carondelet Drive in Kansas City. It’s open to people 18 and older who have polyps in both nostrils.

According to the Mayo Clinic, nasal polyps are soft, noncancerous growths that hang down from the top of the nasal passages. The polyps themselves don’t hurt but can lead to painful sinus pressure and conditions like sleep apnea, asthma attacks and sinus infections.

