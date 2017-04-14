Discover Children’s Mercy tour Thursday

The latest Discover Children’s Mercy in-depth tour of the hospital at 2401 Gillham Road is scheduled for Thursday.
Children’s Mercy Hospital hosts the invitation-only tours three times a year and attendees typically include leaders of local community groups and businesses, as well as political figures and members of the media.
U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Trent Green are among past participants.
In addition to the tour, Discover Children’s Mercy includes hour-long “rotations” in three of the hospital’s specialty areas, like the burn unit, the fetal health center and the hematology/oncology, with opportunities to talk one-on-one with health care providers.
Andy Marso: 816-234-4055, @andymarso
Comments