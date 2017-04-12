Home infusion company to open new Lenexa headquarters

A home infusion company that operates in five states will open a new headquarters in Lenexa on Thursday.
ARJ Infusion Services, which provides in-home intravenous medications in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois, plans to have an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the new facility at 7930 Marshall Drive, which also includes infusion suites for patients who prefer to get their intravenous medications on-site rather than at home.
ARJ was started in Lenexa by a nurse, Lisa Sackuvich, more than 15 years ago and has since expanded to include four regional dispensing pharmacies and 100 employees.
“Because we’ve been expanding and hiring, it’s just been a great year so we ended up moving into a bigger building,” said Josh McBride, a spokesman for the company.
Home infusion services are also now offered by several other companies in and around Kansas City, as well as area hospitals, including St. Luke’s, the University of Kansas Health System and Children’s Mercy Hospital.
