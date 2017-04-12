UHC hires new leaders for KanCare, private plans

UnitedHealthcare hired new CEOs to run its KanCare plan and its private-sector employer and individual health insurance plans this month.
UHC hired Kevin Sparks to lead its Community Plan of Kansas, which covers about 130,000 Kansans on Medicaid. UHC is one of three companies Kansas contracted with starting in 2012 to administer Kansas Medicaid, which was rebranded “KanCare.” Each contract is worth about $1 billion annually.
Sparks was previously chief operating officer for Quartet, a technology company focused on connecting primary care doctors with mental health providers. Better coordination of care across areas like physical and mental health is one of the goals Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer set for KanCare when it began.
Sparks has also been an executive at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, Cobalt Ventures, Coventry Health Care of Kansas and HealthNet of Kansas City and sits on two advisory boards at the University of Kansas. He replaces Tim Spilker, who was promoted to CEO of UHC’s Northeast Region.
UHC, the nation’s largest health insurance company, also hired Robert Broomfield to be its CEO of employer and individual business for the Iowa-Kansas-Nebraska region. Broomfield, previously UHC’s regional vice president of sales and account management for 15 Midwest states, will be based out of Overland Park.
