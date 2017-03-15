Health & Fitness

Special glasses allow colorblind people to see world more vividly

Three area men with color vision deficiency, aka color blindness, had the opportunity to see the world a bit more colorfully Wednesday, as they tried on special EnChroma glasses that allow the wearer to experience more color saturation, distinguish certain colors better and see better detail and depth. Austin Mitchell-Goering, a student at the University of Kansas, 16-year-old Noah Vittengl of Blue Springs and Ryan January of Olathe, try on the glasses at Brill Eye Center in Mission. Brill is the first to carry the glasses in Kansas. Color vision deficiency affects one in eight men and one in 200 women.

Health & Fitness

Election impact: Taking (birth) control

Amy Engstrom wasn’t comfortable with the idea of a birth control device being inserted in her uterus. But after the election, she decided to go ahead with a long-lasting IUD. “My insurance covers it, and it’s gonna cover me for the four years that Trump is in office,” she said, concerned that she may not be able to have that access if the Affordable Care Act which protects reproductive health is dismantled.

Editor's Choice Videos