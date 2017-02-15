Are drugs getting approved too quickly?

0:54 Royals Daily: Travis Wood is officially a Royal Pause

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

0:32 Graphic content: Listen to K-State students chant '(expletive) KU' during recent game

3:54 Singing telegram helps create a love match in an Alabama Wal-Mart

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

4:16 The vicious debt trap of payday loans

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder