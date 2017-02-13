Health clinics planned in supermarkets in Kansas City’s Northland

St. Luke’s Health System said Monday that it will open by mid-2017 three extended-hours health clinics inside grocery stores in Kansas City’s Northland.
The Convenient Care facilities will be located in Price Chopper supermarkets at 500 N.E. Barry Road; 4820 North Oak Trafficway, and 9107 Missouri 45.
The three new units will bring to 12 the number of Convenient Care clinics sponsored regionally by St. Luke’s, some of which are inside Hy-Vee stores.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
