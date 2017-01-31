Kansas City health foundation settles 7-year-long lawsuit against HCA

The Health Care Foundation of Greater Kansas City said Tuesday it will receive about $160 million from settling a long-running lawsuit against the Hospital Corporation of America and its affiliate, HM Acquisition LLC.
The lawsuit, filed seven years ago, alleged that HCA had failed to meet contract terms when it purchased the former Health Midwest hospital chain in the Kansas City area.
The settlement ends legal proceedings over whether HCA fulfilled a capital improvement commitment to the hospitals. It joins a 2015 settlement over allegations that HCA failed to meet uncompensated care agreements, which resulted in a $15 million award to the foundation.
The new settlement ends a dispute that worked its way to the Missouri Court of Appeals last year. The settlement is for less than the amount awarded in an earlier trial court proceeding, but the foundation said it was content with the result.
Christine Hamele, a public relations officer for HCA, said the company had agreed in 2003 to make $450 million in capital expenditures in the Kansas City area, and it was pleased that an appellate court last year agreed it had complied with the agreement by spending money on new hospital construction as well as improving existing hospitals.
“While we disagree with the remainder of the court’s ruling, we believe that it is in the best interest of the Kansas City community to resolve this issue,” Hamele said. “It allows us to focus on serving this community. For the last 14 years, we have invested over $1 billion to meet the Kansas City area’s growing healthcare needs.”
The foundation, which awards grants to area nonprofits that provide health care services, will use the total $175 million to “continue our work to eliminate barriers and promote quality health for the uninsured and underserved,” said Wayne Powell, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors.
Foundation officials said the settlement will not represent an immediate expansion of grant-making resources. Rather, the infusion will “generate income over time to augment the foundation’s current grant-making resources.”
The foundation this year expects to award more than $20 million in health-related grants in the six-county metropolitan area.
Foundation president and CEO Bridget McCandless said foundation officials will take the coming months to “review our region’s health needs and engage community partners to discuss how the resources of the foundation can continue to positively impact the underserved and uninsured.”
McCandless said the lawsuit “was never about the money. It was about ensuring HCA fulfilled its obligations to the community. We feel we’ve reached our objective in holding them accountable.”
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
