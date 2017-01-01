Olathe Health System trims that last word off its name

Less is more when it comes to the latest marketing profile for the Olathe Health System, the network of Olathe Medical Center, Miami County Medical Center and more than three dozen special and family care clinics.
Beginning Sunday, the organization will go by a slightly shortened name, Olathe Health.
The medical network also changed its logo and will re-brand its clinics with the Olathe Health name. Antioch Family Care, for instance, becomes Olathe Health Family Medicine-Antioch. And Olathe Medical Services Inc. becomes Olathe Health Physicians.
