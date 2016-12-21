Prime Health Foundation raises its profile in the Kansas City area

A $4.5 million foundation is making its presence better known in the Kansas City health care community.
Prime Health Foundation has announced grants totaling $279,500 for 2017 to 14 nonprofit organizations in the Kansas City area. The recipients were selected from 35 applicant groups that submitted about $1 million in requests.
The Prime Health Foundation was endowed when the nonprofit Prime Health health maintenance organization was sold in 1991 to Humana Inc., a for-profit company. It has had a low profile for years compared to the larger Health Care Foundation of Greater Kansas City and Reach Healthcare Foundation.
The latter two health foundations were formed in similar fashion — from the sale of the nonprofit Health Midwest hospitals to the for-profit HCA Corp. All three foundations give grants to Kansas City-area nonprofits that provide health-related programs to uninsured and underinsured people.
The Prime Health Foundation is not affiliated with the national Prime Healthcare hospital company, which owns four hospitals in the Kansas City area.
Recipients of Prime Health Foundation grants fit the requirement that they offer programs focused on early disease detection or prevention, or provide improvement in quality or access to health care services, or have programs for young men of color.
This year’s grants range from $5,000 to $32,500. Recipients are: the Child Abuse Prevention Association; AdHoc Group Against Crime; Coalition of Hispanic Women Against Cancer; Comprehensive Mental Health Services; Education First, Athletics Second Coalition; El Centro; Integrated Behavioral Technologies; Kansas City Community Gardens; KUHP Silver City Health Center; Lend a Hand Family; Mattie Rhodes Center; Palestine Senior Citizens Activity Center; Poetry for Personal Power; and Truman Medical Center Charitable Foundation.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
