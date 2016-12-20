New parking garage sought for Children’s Mercy Hospital employees

Children’s Mercy Hospital received approval Tuesday from the Kansas City Plan Commission for a special-use permit to build a 708-space, five-level garage at East 22nd and Holmes streets.
Testimony presented to the plan commission indicated that it would be more cost-efficient to build a new parking garage than continue spending $2 million a year to lease surface lots and shuttle employees to its Hospital Hill complex.
The garage would be built on part of a 4-acre site owned by the hospital. It would provide parking for hospital employees who now use large surface lots north of the Kansas City Terminal Railroad tracks. The hospital leases the lots and provides shuttle services for workers to and from work.
According to the plan, the garage would be built capable of supporting a future multistory building, if hospital expansion warrants it.
Commissioners approved the request with the condition that the plan include landscape, pedestrian access and lighting details.
The hospital also is expected to submit a detailed master plan to city planners in the near future.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments