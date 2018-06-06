In Kansas City Club redevelopment, high-end event space remains

The century-old building once home to the Kansas City Club is expected to be converted again to a hotel, but a 3-year-old event space that pays homage to the building's roots will remain.
Platform Ventures, which has an office in Fairway, plans to build a new high-end office building at 13th and Wyandotte streets, convert the upper floors of the old Kansas City Club building at 13th Street and Baltimore Avenue into a luxury hotel, and convert the Muehlebach building at 12th Street and Baltimore Avenue into apartments.
Brass on Baltimore offers high-end event spaces on the lower floors and roof of the old Kansas City Club building. General manager Deb Chatfield said the space hosts "tons of weddings, tons of corporate, special occasions." The premier rooftop space has floor-to-ceiling windows where guests can see a panoramic view of the Kansas City skyline.
Chatfield said it was important that the building maintain some of its historic look.
"Kansas Citians definitely appreciate the fact that this building — parts of the building — are remaining the same and not being torn down and redeveloped," Chatfield said.
Despite the conversion of the upper floors from lofts to luxury hotel rooms, Chatfield said the Brass on Baltimore would remain open. She said the owners and construction crews are "very adept at how they work on buildings in use."
“The construction plan won’t interfere with anything we have sold and anything that we’ve already contracted or committed to," Chatfield said.
For clients, Chatfield said, having an event space and luxury hotel in one building would provide a better experience.
“When you have an event space, becoming a hotel makes so much sense for this building because it’s what it was originally," Chatfield said.
The Kansas City Club moved from the 13th Street and Baltimore Avenue location to Ninth Street and Baltimore Avenue before it filed for bankruptcy in 2015.
