City Club's mixed-use project approved for historic Hereford House site

Tenants could be moving into City Club Apartments, a large mixed-use redevelopment in the Crossroads, as quickly as next summer.
City Club spokesman Mark Winter said the company is planning to break ground by the end of the summer on the $76 million project.
"Over the next couple of weeks, you're going to start seeing some activity on the site," Winter said.
The Kansas City Plan Commission approved City Club's plan on Tuesday to redevelop most of the block bounded by 19th, Walnut, 20th and Main streets.
Hereford House used to sit on the corner at 20th Street and Main, but it burned down in a 2008 explosion and arson fire.
City Club is planning to build a six-story building on the block and revamp the five-story hotel.
The developer proposed building 283 apartments and putting a new restaurant on the site where Hereford House burned down.
It also plans to convert the historic but vacant Midwest Hotel, which has been besieged by fires and break-ins, forcing neighbors to endure sporadic street closures.
With the approval, Winter said the company would soon have announcements about first-floor retail and restaurant tenants.
City Club has had support from the Crossroads Community Association and will sit just south of a Kansas City Streetcar stop.
Crews starting activity on the site will start with environmental cleanup work, Winter said.
If the Crossroads development proceeds as planned, residents could move in next summer.
