The changing face of the burbs: JoCo apartment boom riles some residents

More Videos 1:06 Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver Pause 1:14 David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting 7:01 Narrow win over Emporia State is a wake-up call for Mizzou 6:43 Cuonzo Martin: Playing at home saved Mizzou against Emporia State. 1:47 Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 0:17 Watch: Burglar breaks out window at Waldo Jewelers 1:04 Chi-Town brings Chicago favorites to Overland Park 2:25 Chiefs' Marcus Peters makes Thanksgiving special for local residents 0:43 Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:39 Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Apartment building boom Johnson County has had an apartment building boom that began in 2013 and is affecting both north and south of Interstate 435. The pace appears to be slowing, but developers say they are still bullish. Johnson County has had an apartment building boom that began in 2013 and is affecting both north and south of Interstate 435. The pace appears to be slowing, but developers say they are still bullish. Lynn Horsley and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Johnson County has had an apartment building boom that began in 2013 and is affecting both north and south of Interstate 435. The pace appears to be slowing, but developers say they are still bullish. Lynn Horsley and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star